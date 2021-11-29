UrduPoint.com

Australia Halts Border Reopening, As WHO Warns On New Variant

Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia on Monday halted a plan to relax border restrictions imposed last year to fight the Covid pandemic, as a new variant sweeping the world prompted the WHO to warn of potential "severe" consequences.

Countries across the world have reacted to the Omicron strain, first identified in southern Africa, by slamming their borders shut despite the variant having already reached Europe, Asia and North America.

Australia, which has already confirmed five cases of Omicron, was set to relax restrictions on skilled workers and students from Wednesday in a boon to industries suffering labour shortages under one of the world's toughest border regimes.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a two-week delay on the plan to allow Australia to gather information on the new variant, following announcements from Japan and Israel of bans on foreign travellers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the overall risk from Omicron was "very high" and warned that any major surge would put pressure on health systems and cause more deaths.

Many governments, particularly in western Europe, are already struggling with rapid rises in cases and have reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving high street businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Health ministers from the G7 group of the world's richest nations are set to meet later on Monday to discuss the new strain, with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warning that the world was in a "race against time".

