Australia, Hong Kong Report Rise In COVID-19 Infections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:30 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia and Hong Kong are witnessing a continuous rise in coronavirus or COVID-19 infections.
In Australia, the Victoria province reported nine COVID-19 related deaths and 295 new infections, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.
A top health official in the region has also warned of a "serious threat" after 87 cases were found in the old age care homes. Among the dead, seven were elderly residents of the private-sector care homes.
Health officials along with Australian Defense Forces will undertake door-to-door visits to detect COVID-19 positive cases and ensure their isolation.
Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said some COVID-19 positive cases were "not isolating at home when visited by authorities".
Queensland province also reported three new cases including a woman who had not quarantined herself.
"I'm furious that this has happened," said Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk, promising a "thorough police investigation".
Australia has so far reported 15,600 pandemic infections with 176 deaths.
The country has conducted over four million tests. 100 cases in Hong Kong in a week The semi-autonomous Hong Kong region has reported 100 fresh infections over the past eight days, local media reported.
The region also reported fifth death since last Monday due to the COVID-19.
The region has reported a total number of 2,884 infections with 24 deaths. The authorities have conducted 524,969 coronavirus tests.