Australia, Hong Kong report rise in COVID-19 infections

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia and Hong Kong are witnessing a continuous rise in coronavirus or COVID-19 infections.

In Australia, the Victoria province reported nine COVID-19 related deaths and 295 new infections, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.

A top health official in the region has also warned of a "serious threat" after 87 cases were found in the old age care homes. Among the dead, seven were elderly residents of the private-sector care homes.

Health officials along with Australian Defense Forces will undertake door-to-door visits to detect COVID-19 positive cases and ensure their isolation.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said some COVID-19 positive cases were "not isolating at home when visited by authorities".

Queensland province also reported three new cases including a woman who had not quarantined herself.

"I'm furious that this has happened," said Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk, promising a "thorough police investigation".

Australia has so far reported 15,600 pandemic infections with 176 deaths.

The country has conducted over four million tests. 100 cases in Hong Kong in a week The semi-autonomous Hong Kong region has reported 100 fresh infections over the past eight days, local media reported.

The region also reported fifth death since last Monday due to the COVID-19.

The region has reported a total number of 2,884 infections with 24 deaths. The authorities have conducted 524,969 coronavirus tests.