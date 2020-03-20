UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Hunts 2,700 Cruise Passengers Over Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia hunts 2,700 cruise passengers over virus fears

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia issued an urgent call for 2,700 cruise ship passengers who disembarked in central Sydney to isolate themselves and contact authorities Friday, after four travellers tested positive for COVID-19.

New South Wales authorities said they had deemed the New Zealand-bound Ruby Princess "low risk" and let passengers spill into the centre of the country's most populous city on Thursday.

They later discovered that three passengers and one of the 1,100 crew members had tested positive.

The ship was on a cruise from Sydney to New Zealand when passengers fell sick and 13 were tested for flu mid-voyage.

The swabs were later tested for coronavirus and four came back positive.

"That obviously is a cause for us to have some concern," said New South Wales state health minister Brad Hazzard.

"There may be the possibility -- not by any means confirmed -- there may be other passengers on board that ship who could have had the COVID virus.

" Passengers had "provided their emails and their phone numbers" he added, "we're making every effort to contact" them.

The ship is currently far off the coast of Sydney with the 1,100 crew aboard, including the one member of staff who tested positive.

"The company that owns that Ruby Princess is managing the issue," said Hazzard.

Travellers who return from overseas or are exposed to coronavirus are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days, but some of the passengers may not yet know about the positive tests.

"The very big concern, is that those people came off the cruise with no knowledge of COVID actually being on their ship," said Hazzard.

Operator Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Australia Company Sydney Wales May From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

12 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.