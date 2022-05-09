UrduPoint.com

Australia In Midst Of COVID-19 Reinfection Wave: Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Australia in midst of COVID-19 reinfection wave: expert

CANBERRA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A leading expert has warned of a COVID-19 reinfection surge across Australia in the lead-up to winter.

Adrian Esterman, an infectious diseases expert from the University of South Australia, on Monday said reinfections were on the rise as natural immunity from the peak of Australia's Omicron wave in December and January begins to wane.

Governments across Australia do not have systems in place to track reinfection rates, which Esterman said has left experts relying on data from overseas.

"We can't say hand over heart the same thing's happening here, but there's no reason why we wouldn't be seeing a reasonably large number of reinfections in Australia as well," he told The Canberra Times.

According to the Canberra Times, the subvariants have proved adept at avoiding immunity from vaccination or prior infection, and Australians are increasingly testing positive to COVID-19 for the second time.

Australia's rate of COVID-19 infection has remained stable at approximately 40,000 new cases per day since mid-April.

In the Australian Capital Territory, the number of cases being treated in hospitals hit an all-time high of 76 on Sunday.

However, Esterman said the expected winter spike in cases would not have the same impact on the hospital system as previous waves.

The Federal, state and territory governments have urged all Australians to receive their influenza vaccinations to avoid the risk of a double blow to the health system.

Related Topics

Australia Immunity Canberra Same January December Influenza Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

42 minutes ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

1 hour ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.