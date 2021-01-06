UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia-India Boxing Day Test Declared Possible Covid Hotspot

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Australia-India Boxing Day Test declared possible Covid hotspot

Sydney, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A spectator at Australia's showpiece Boxing Day Test against India has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, warning fans seated nearby that they must get tested and isolate.

State health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre.

"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health said.

"We're encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result." The Boxing Day Test is a centrepiece of Australia's sporting Calendar and just under 30,000 people attended this year, well short of capacity.

Despite having been largely free of Covid-19, Australia is currently battling to bring a cluster of cases under control and hoping aggressive testing and contact tracing can help avoid full-scale lockdowns.

The news comes on the eve of the third Test between Australia and India, which has caused some controversy by being played in Sydney, the epicentre of a recent outbreak.

The number of spectators has been restricted to 25 percent of seating capacity in order to make sure it does not become a mass spreading event.

Authorities in New South Wales said the revelation from Melbourne was "obviously influencing our thinking" about how the Sydney Test would proceed, without elaborating.

India's tour Down Under has been beset with Covid-19 related problems.

Five players were criticised for seemingly breaching the team's biosecurity bubble by going out to a restaurant.

And there are still questions about whether the two teams will have to quarantine before the final Test in Brisbane next week.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Victoria Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Man Wales December Event From Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany reports 21,237 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 January 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

10 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

11 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.