Australia, India Negotiating Rocket Debris Cleanup

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia and India are holding negotiations over rocket debris found on a beach on Monday, ABC news reported.

The negotiations are underway after Australia found the round-shaped object washed offshore on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

Australian Space Agency confirmed Wednesday the object is "most likely a solid rocket motor casing." It added that Australian police have "coordinated the object's removal and storage." The agency said the object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and "we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information." The authorities are yet to formally confirm the identity and origin of the item, but experts in the field of space suggest that it probably came from an Indian rocket launch.

"Negotiations between Australia's and India's space agencies to coordinate cleanup are reportedly underway," ABC said in a visual report.

"At present, we're treating the object as debris from a discarded rocket, likely the separation phase," said Police Inspector Geoff DeSanges.

A large metal object, measuring approximately 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in width and 2.5m to 3m in length, was discovered by locals at Green Head beach, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Perth.

