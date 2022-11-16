Australia joins offshore wind alliance with ambition to become "renewable energy superpower"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- The Australian government has announced it will sign up for an international commitment to build more offshore wind projects.

In a speech to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) -- also known as COP27 -- in Egypt, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announced Australia will join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA).

The alliance aims to increase the global capacity of offshore wind power generation from about 60 gigawatts (GW) currently to 380 GW by 2030.

Australia has no operational offshore wind projects but Bowen said it was an exciting opportunity as the country aims to become a "renewable energy superpower" under the Labor government.

"Offshore wind offers exciting possibilities for Australia's energy system and will play a pivotal role in our transition to a clean energy future and our ambition to become a renewable energy superpower," he said on Tuesday night.