UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Launches Anti-espionage Task Force Amid China Spy Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Australia launches anti-espionage task force amid China spy concerns

Sydney, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Australia on Monday launched a high-level intelligence task force to combat what officials say is rampant foreign interference in the country and after claims of bold Chinese spying operations Down Under.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new force would involve all the country's top intelligence agencies "to disrupt and deter anyone attempting to undermine our national interests".

One novelty of the force would see intelligence agencies, normally tasked with overseas threats, coordinate with Federal police to identify and prosecute or expel foreign agents.

"We will be developing new specialist capabilities both from an investigatory capacity as well as being able to pursue investigations and bring them to either disrupt activity or, indeed, follow through and prosecute," Morrison said during a press conference in Canberra.

"This task force to counter foreign interference is about identifying it, disrupting and prosecuting." Morrison did not explicitly mention China, saying "foreign interference comes from many, many different sources" and is "an evolving threat".

But Monday's announcement followed revelations that authorities were investigating a raft of explosive claims by Wang Liqiang, a would-be Chinese defector, about Chinese espionage and covert influence operations in Australia.

It also came after the recently retired head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Duncan Lewis, said China wanted to "take over" Australia's political system with an "insidious" and systematic campaign of espionage and influence peddling".

Australian authorities are also looking into a claim that China tried to recruit a Melbourne businessman and get him elected to parliament.

Bo "Nick" Zhao -- a 32-year-old luxury car dealer who was a member of Morrison's Liberal Party -- apparently rebuffed the offer and was found dead in a motel room in March.

Morrison described the allegations as "deeply disturbing and troubling".

China branded the claims "lies", accusing "some politicians, organisations and media in Australia" of "cooking up so-called China spy cases".

Morrison's government passed foreign interference legislation last year following revelations that wealthy Chinese businessmen with links to Beijing had been bankrolling local parties and candidates across the political spectrum.

The law notably required the registration of any person or organisation acting on behalf of a foreign government.

As part of that crackdown, the government barred a high-profile Chinese businessman who held permanent Australian residency from returning to the country.

China is also widely suspected of being behind major intrusions into the computer systems of Australia's parliament and a university with close ties to the government and security services.

Related Topics

Dead Police Australia China Parliament Car Canberra Melbourne Beijing March Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Lewis Hamilton tops off sixth world title with vic ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

9 hours ago

President, VP, AD Crown Prince receive congratulat ..

10 hours ago

Spectacular flyover celebrates Formula 1 Etihad Ai ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler accepts condolences on death ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways aircraft, Emarat Al Fursan thrill c ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.