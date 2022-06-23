Australia launches campaign to celebrate Olympic Day

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) launched its "Have a Go Month '22" campaign on Olympic Day to encourage all Australians to engage in an Olympic sport.

The campaign will run from June 23 to July 23, which marks the start of the 10-year runway to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Australians can set their "Have a Go" goals and log their results at the campaign website to win motivational rewards.

The AOC also launched a 10-year digital time capsule, encouraging Australians, particularly school students to record and share their ideas on how they want to be a part of the 2032 Olympics. It can be competing, volunteering, performing at the Opening Ceremony, designing and building key infrastructure.

The time capsule can be revisited prior to the start of the Games to reveal how many dreams and ambitions were realised.

AOC CEO Matt Carroll said Olympic Day is an opportunity to allow Australians to take part in and contribute to Olympic sport in their daily life.

"Olympic sport has wide-ranging benefits, from playing a crucial role in promoting physical and mental wellbeing, to building harmonious communities, enhancing personal development and creating national pride," Carroll said.

"Have a Go Month encourages all Australians to try their hand at an Olympic sport. With 45 member sports that suit all experience and capability levels, there truly is an Olympic sport for everyone."