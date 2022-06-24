Australia launches plastics innovation hub in Vietnam

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) --:Australia's national science agency has announced to open a hub in Vietnam to help reduce plastic waste in the region.

The Plastics Innovation Hub Vietnam will be run out of the Australian Embassy in Hanoi by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology.

It will oversee collaboration between local communities, governments, researchers and businesses on projects to reduce the impacts of plastic waste.

According to the CSIRO, 75 percent of plastic produced globally becomes waste.

Amelia Fyfield, CSIRO Southeast Asia counselor, said collaboration was key to solving the waste challenge.

"The Plastics Innovation Hub Vietnam differentiates itself by focusing on early-stage initiatives, setting foundations, and aiming to connect participants with key networks," she said in a media release on Thursday.