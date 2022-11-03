Australia launches website to address sexual harassment in workplace

SYDNEY, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A supporting website for employers and workers was recently launched to prevent and combat workplace sexual harassment, media reported on Wednesday.

The website offers a comprehensive set of resources, such as good-practice guides, training materials, workplace-assessment tools, videos and guidance.

As an initiative of the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Respect@Work Council, the website will guide employers to meet their obligations to provide safe environments for workers, with better access to protection and support, said the National Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

"The website delivers a much-needed improvement in the resources and support provided to workers and employers across Australia.

It is a vital tool that will help workers and businesses of all sizes understand, identify, prevent and respond to sexual harassment," said Jenkins.

Data from Safe Work Australia in January showed that one in three people have experienced sexual harassment at work in the last five years.

"Many employers have already provided supportive responses when harassment occurs, but that is not enough - all employers also have a responsibility to actively prevent harassment happening in the first place, and this website will support those actions," Jenkins added.