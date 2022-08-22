UrduPoint.com

Australia Launches World-first Preventative DNA Screening For Cancer, Heart Disease Risk

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Australia launches world-first preventative DNA screening for cancer, heart disease risk

SYDNEY, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :-- A nationally collaborative project, led by Australia's Monash University, has allowed young people to know if they face an increased risk of some cancers or heart disease through free DNA saliva tests.

The project announced on Sunday is claimed to be the world-first DNA screening study for such risks. It will screen at least 10,000 individuals aged 18-40 for genes that increase the risk of certain types of cancers and heart disease, including DNA variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, and risk conditions of Lynch Syndrome.

Participants need to sign up on the website and place a saliva sample into the small tube received by mail and send it back for the screen test.

"Providing genetic testing based on family history alone is not enough. Up to 90 percent of those at high risk in the general population are not identified by current family history-based testing," said the project leader, Monash University's Associate Professor Paul Lacaze.

Related Topics

Australia Young Sunday Family

Recent Stories

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

35 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

42 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

2 hours ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.