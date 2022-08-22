Australia launches world-first preventative DNA screening for cancer, heart disease risk

SYDNEY, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :-- A nationally collaborative project, led by Australia's Monash University, has allowed young people to know if they face an increased risk of some cancers or heart disease through free DNA saliva tests.

The project announced on Sunday is claimed to be the world-first DNA screening study for such risks. It will screen at least 10,000 individuals aged 18-40 for genes that increase the risk of certain types of cancers and heart disease, including DNA variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, and risk conditions of Lynch Syndrome.

Participants need to sign up on the website and place a saliva sample into the small tube received by mail and send it back for the screen test.

"Providing genetic testing based on family history alone is not enough. Up to 90 percent of those at high risk in the general population are not identified by current family history-based testing," said the project leader, Monash University's Associate Professor Paul Lacaze.