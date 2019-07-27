UrduPoint.com
Australia Lead Argentina 10-3 At Half-time

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Australia lead Argentina 10-3 at half-time

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Wallabies lead Argentina 10-3 at half-time in their Rugby Championship match in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australian winger Reece Hodge scored the only try of the half in the 31st minute to give the home side the advantage at the break.

Earlier, Christian Lealiifano and Nicolas Sanchez traded penalties in an evenly fought first half.

