Australia-led research splits seawater to produce green hydrogen

CANBERRA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:An international research led by the University of Adelaide has successfully split seawater to produce green hydrogen.

In a study published on Tuesday, the team of scientists revealed they had found a way to electrolyze seawater into hydrogen fuel without pre-treatment.

The research was led by Qiao Shizhang and Zheng Yao from the school of Chemical Engineering at the University of Adelaide in collaboration with Tianjin University and Nankai University in China and Kent State University in the United States.

Clean hydrogen is produced by splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen -- a process known as electrolysis. However, existing technologies require a feedstock of water of high purity, which is achieved with chemical additives.

Tuesday's study proved that electrolysis can be achieved with seawater with microorganisms filtered out with a similar efficiency to highly purified water.

"We used seawater as a feedstock without the need for any pre-treatment processes like reverse osmosis desolation, purification, or alkalisation," Zheng said in a media release.