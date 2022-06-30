Australia lose Head after heavy rain collapses stand at Galle Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The second day's play of the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Australia began Thursday afternoon after a long rain delay that caused a spectator stand to collapse in Galle.

Two sessions have been scheduled for an extended day with 59 overs instead of the usual 90, weather and light permitting.

Australia resumed on 98 for three but soon lost Travis Head on his overnight six with Dhananjaya de Silva getting the batsman caught and bowled.

Usman Khawaja, on 48, was joined by Cameron Green. The tourists were 101-4 after two overs.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon claimed five wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 on a turning pitch on the first day's play.

The hosts soon hit back with off-spinner Ramesh Mendis taking two wickets, including David Warner for 25 Steve Smith was run out in a dramatic final session on day one.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

South-westerly winds raging across the Indian ocean battered the port city, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground.

The makeshift roof of one of the ground's smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Once the rain stopped, ground staff worked quickly to set things in order and get the game underway.