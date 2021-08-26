Australia, New Zealand evacuate 1,200 from Kabul

CANBERRA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia and New Zealand have evacuated further 1,200 people from Afghanistan.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday that 1,200 people were flown out of Kabul on six Australian flights and one New Zealand flight on Wednesday night in the biggest evacuation effort since the city fell to the Taliban.

It takes the total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the two nations to approximately 4,000, which Morrison said was "three times" more than he thought possible.