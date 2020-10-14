UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Olympic Basketball Coach Brown Quits

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Australia Olympic basketball coach Brown quits

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Philadelphia 76ers' coach Brett Brown on Tuesday quit his role with Australia's Olympic basketball team nine months before the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

Brown was appointed last November to the coach the Australian team, known as the Boomers, with hopes high of winning a maiden gold medal at the Olympics, which have been delayed by until July 2021.

But Brown's circumstances changed when he was sacked two months ago after the Sixers were swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

And he said a combination of having to rebuild his career and travelling restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic meant he could not continue to coach Australia.

"The uncertainties around the direction of my professional future unfortunately mean that I cannot commit to the time and preparation that this job deserves and requires," he said in a statement released by Basketball Australia on Tuesday.

"The difficulties around travelling internationally with my family during the pandemic have also contributed to my decision."Basketball Australia said it was disappointed by the departure of Brown, who has strong ties to the game Down Under, and did not immediately name a new coach.

Related Topics

Australia Job Tokyo Boston Philadelphia July November Gold Olympics Family Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.