Australia Orders Two More COVID-19 Treatments Amid Battle Against 3rd Wave

Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

CANBERRA, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Australian government has secured access to two new COVID-19 treatments as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday announced the government has purchased 15,000 doses of the antibody-based therapy, Ronapreve, which can be administered intravenously for COVID-19 patients in a health care facility and is expected to be targeted for use in unvaccinated people who are at risk of developing severe disease.

If approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Ronapreve will be available to Australian patients by the end of October.

Clinical trials have shown it can reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death among COVID-19 patients by up to 70 percent, according to the media release on Sunday.

The government has also secured access to 500,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, to be used in combination with the protease inhibitor drug Ritonavir, subject to regulatory approval by the TGA.

