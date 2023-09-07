Open Menu

Australia PM Confirms China Visit, Li Says Ready To Resume Exchanges

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Australia PM confirms China visit, Li says ready to resume exchanges

Jakarta, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Australia's prime minister confirmed Thursday he will visit China later this year after talks with China's premier, who said Beijing was ready to resume bilateral exchanges after years of friction.

The announcement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia came after a years-long break in relations over political and economic issues including Chinese sanctions on Australian imports.

"I... confirmed the invitation from President Xi," Albanese told reporters after talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, adding he "will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time".

The trip would be the first to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016.

Li told Albanese China was ready to work with Australia to resume exchanges in different areas, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, without mentioning specific areas.

He said the Asia-Pacific region was the shared home of both countries and Beijing would work with Australia to safeguard peace and stability in the region, according to Xinhua.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing welcomed the planned visit and that "a healthy and stable China-Australia relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples".

Albanese thanked President Xi Jinping for the invitation and said his talks with Li were "constructive" and "positive", adding the two countries needed more dialogue to improve relations.

"This was an important meeting. I told premier Li that we would continue to cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," he said.

Albanese last met Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Visit Mao Beijing Indonesia November 2016 From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

31 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

1 hour ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

3 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous