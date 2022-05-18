UrduPoint.com

Australia PM Contender Overcame Crash, Party Coup Rumblings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Australia PM contender overcame crash, party coup rumblings

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Anthony Albanese, the man narrowly favoured to become Australia's prime minister after May 21 elections, was rushed to hospital last year after a four-wheel-drive slammed into his car.

"I thought that was it," he told a local radio station.

At the time, his Labor Party trailed behind the conservative government in opinion polls, struggling to cut through during the pandemic.

But the near-death experience changed his life, Albanese told media.

In its wake, the opposition leader, 59, recovered on all fronts: overcoming serious injury, shrugging off rumblings of a party leadership coup and shedding 18 kilos (40 Pounds) -- an image revamp that raised some eyebrows.

His suits went from baggy to tailored, his bookish wire-framed glasses switched for "Mad Men"-style black full-rims.

Vitally, though, he was able to pull ahead of the country's ruling conservative coalition in the polls and hold the lead for more than a year.

Albanese has run a "small target" campaign, trying to avoid a repeat of Labor's surprise 2019 defeat by keeping a focus on the government's actions during Covid-19 and the "Black Summer" bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised this approach and framed Albanese to voters as an unknown.

"What are his policies? What's his plan for the economy? He's been in the parliament a long time, but what do we know of him?" Morrison said.

- Public housing - Albanese, nicknamed "Albo" by his fans, was elected to parliament in 1996, and in his first speech thanked his mother, Maryanne Ellery, "who raised me under very difficult economic circumstances".

The pair lived in public housing in Sydney during Albanese's childhood and his single mother often struggled to make ends meet.

The aspiring politician joined the left-wing Labor Party in high school and later became deeply involved in student politics at the University of Sydney.

He was the first person in his family to go to university and has said his working-class roots shaped his worldview.

His only child, Nathan, was born in 2000, inspiring Albanese to meet his own father with only a photo to track him down.

The two were able to reconcile in his father's Italian hometown, Barletta, before Carlo Albanese died in 2014.

"The last conversation we had was that he was glad that we had found each other," the politician told ABC.

- In the wilderness - In the 26 years since Albanese was first elected to parliament, Labor has only held government for five years -- during the tumultuous terms of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

Albanese first became a minister after Rudd's 2007 election victory and rose through the Labor ranks, finally taking over the opposition leadership after the party's crushing loss in 2019.

Veteran political journalist and historian Chris Wallace said Albanese pulling ahead of Morrison as the preferred prime minister just before this year's election was important for Labor.

"If you look at the last 11 elections in Australia, when government changed hands, the opposition leader has been in a better position (than the prime minister) in net approval ratings," she told AFP.

He has had to make up for "two years when he wasn't able to travel the country and become better known by voters", she said.

But Albanese has stumbled at times on the campaign trail, including forgetting the country's unemployment and main lending rates.

He tried to reframe the gaffe as a point of difference from the prime minister, who has faced repeated criticism for not taking responsibility for his own errors.

"Everyone will make a mistake in their life. The question is whether you learn from it. This government keep repeating the same mistakes," he said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia Parliament Student Car Died Sydney Barletta Man Same Wallace Lead May 2019 Family Media All From Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sr ..

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

2 hours ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

11 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.