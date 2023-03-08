UrduPoint.com

Australia PM Says To Meet Biden In US, Submarine Deal Expected

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Australia PM says to meet Biden in US, submarine deal expected

Sydney, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Australia's prime minister on Wednesday said he will soon meet President Joe Biden in the United States, where a massive nuclear-powered submarine deal is expected to be unveiled.

After 18 months of deliberation, Australia is expected to reveal plans to obtain eight nuclear-powered submarines, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called "the single biggest leap" in defence capability in the country's history.

"I'll be meeting with President Biden in the United States. We'll have further announcements about details soon about the arrangements that will be taking place," said Albanese.

For the last year and a half, detailed behind-the-scenes talks have taken place between Washington, Canberra and London about Australia obtaining sensitive nuclear-propulsion technologies.

Australia has ruled out acquiring nuclear weapons.

It is the first time US-derived nuclear submarine technologies will be exported since the 1960s, when the United States helped Britain design its own subs.

The submarine contract is worth tens of billions of US Dollars, but experts say its significance goes beyond jobs created and investments pledged.

Nuclear-powered submarines are difficult to detect, can travel large distances for prolonged periods and are expected to be armed with sophisticated cruise missiles.

