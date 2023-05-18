UrduPoint.com

Australia Police 'taser' 95-year-old In Nursing Home

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Australia police 'taser' 95-year-old in nursing home

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Australian police tasered a 95-year-old great-grandmother with dementia inside her nursing home, local media said Thursday, sending her to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The woman, identified by media as Clare Nowland, was reportedly carrying a knife when staff at the Yallambee Lodge home in southern New South Wales called the police on Wednesday.

She "sustained injuries during an interaction with police at an aged care facility", New South Wales state police said in a statement, which made no mention of a Taser being fired.

The 95-year-old was being monitored at Cooma District Hospital, police said.

"A critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement added.

"That investigation will be subject to independent review." Police declined to give further details.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper said Nowland, a mother of eight, was found in her walking frame holding the knife when police were called to the home, where they tasered her.

Snowy Monaro Regional Council said it "can confirm an incident occurred" at the nursing home, which it runs.

"Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time," it said in a statement.

The council declined further comment, citing the police investigation and "out of respect for the privacy of those involved".

Australia's national broadcaster ABC had reported on Nowland's 80th birthday, which she celebrated by going skydiving in Canberra.

Relatives of the woman, who reportedly lived in the nursing home for five years, were at her bedside in hospital and had declined to comment, the ABC said.

Calls to a media manager for the hospital regional health department also went unanswered.

Related Topics

Police Cooma Clare Canberra Wales Women Media

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

1 hour ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.