UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Postpones Afghanistan Test, New Zealand ODIs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Australia postpones Afghanistan Test, New Zealand ODIs

Sydney, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :cricket Australia postponed plans to host a Test match against Afghanistan and a one-day series against New Zealand Friday, saying the coronavirus pandemic had made arranging the matches too difficult.

The Test, scheduled for Perth in late November, would have been the first played between cricketing superpower Australia and minnows Afghanistan.

The pandemic has already scuppered plans for Australia to host the West Indies, Zimbabwe and the T20 World Cup this year.

A money-spinning tour by India featuring four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s will proceed, with officials conceding the funds it generates will be crucial to CA's future.

The Afghanistan and New Zealand tours were never going to be such a high priority, although CA said it hoped to reschedule them some time before the end of 2023.

"We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date," it said.

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Australia Perth Tours Zimbabwe November All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to virtually address UNGA today

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

10 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

10 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.