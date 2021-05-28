UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Presses WTO Barley Case Against China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Australia presses WTO barley case against China

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Australia on Friday moved ahead with a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on barley imports, as strains between the two countries showed little sign of abating.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Canberra would ask the WTO to establish a dispute settlement panel to look at the case, the next step in a bid to get the tariffs declared illegal.

Tehan said Beijing's decision to slap an 80 percent tax on imports of the grain from Australia had "effectively stopped Australia's barley trade with China." Australia's barley exports to China had been worth around US$1 billion a year, used most notably in brewing.

China argues that Australian farmers produce the grain with government subsidies and sell it below cost, hurting domestic producers.

Tehan said "Australia remains open to further discussions with China with a view to resolving this issue" but China has suspended a regular economic dialogue and high-level meetings are on hold.

It is just one in a long list of political-tinged trade disputes between the two countries in what has been dubbed a "shadow trade war.

" Beijing has rolled out economic sanctions against a range of Australian products, as diplomatic relations with Canberra have reached their lowest ebb since the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Many in Canberra believe the sanctions are punishment for Australia pushing back against Beijing influence operations in the country, rejecting Chinese investment in sensitive areas and publicly calling for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus.

At least 13 Australian sectors have been subjected to Chinese tariffs or some form of disruption, including beef, coal, copper, cotton, lobsters, sugar, timber, tourism, universities, wine, wheat and wool.

So far the list has not extended to iron ore exports that are vital to Australia's economy.

Chinese officials have warned local customers to track down non-Australian sources of the metal, but tight supply and high demand have so far made that move impossible in the short term.

Related Topics

World Australia Exports China Canberra Beijing Cotton From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

16 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

35 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

35 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

45 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.