UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Probes PayPal Over Child Abuse Payments

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Australia probes PayPal over child abuse payments

Sydney, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia's financial regulator on Tuesday ordered an investigation into global money transfer platform PayPal over concerns it is being misused by sex offenders to buy child abuse material from Asia.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) will appoint an external auditor to examine what it calls "ongoing concerns" over PayPal's alleged breaches of the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

Announcing the appointment in a statement Tuesday, AUSTRAC said it was working with its partners to "combat serious crimes such as child sex exploitation" using funds transfer information reported by the financial services sector.

"Online child abuse material can be ordered from Australia to areas such as the Philippines in quite often small amounts that are repeated often, and PayPal unfortunately is one of the areas that they can use to do that," AUSTRAC CEO Nicole Rose told the ABC.

"That's why we want to get the auditor in to really what sort of risks there have been and continue to be with PayPal systems or their reporting regime." A PayPal Australia spokesperson said that following an internal review the company had "self-disclosed an issue" in its reporting system to AUSTRAC.

"We are working in full cooperation with AUSTRAC to remediate this reporting system issue and to undertake the audit as outlined by AUSTRAC in the time specified," they said in a statement.

An audit report must be compiled within 120 days and will be used to determine whether the regulator takes any further action against the digital payments platform.

Related Topics

Australia Company Buy Philippines Money From Asia

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

14 seconds ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

16 seconds ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

18 seconds ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

20 seconds ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

24 seconds ago

Reunification Talks Possible Only If All Cypriots ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.