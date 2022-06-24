Australia provides new funding to boost solar panel research

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) --:The Australian government has announced new funding for research into alternative materials for solar panels.

Chris Bowen, the minister for climate change and energy, on Friday said the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has granted 45 million Australian Dollars (31 million U.S. dollars) in funding over the next eight years to the Australian Center for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP).

New research will focus on tandem cells that stack layers of materials to capture more energy from sunlight.

"Australia has all the ingredients to become a renewable energy superpower with this government working collaboratively to ensure secure, affordable and reliable energy that drives down emissions," Bowen told the Guardian Australia.

Solar technology developed by ACAP Director Martin Green is embedded in 90 percent of the current silicon module panel production worldwide, with his research also having supported Australia holding world records for efficiency for 30 of the last 38 years, said the ARENA's media release on Friday.

