Australia ready to support Indonesia, Solomon Islands after earthquakes: PM

CANBERRA, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared the government stands ready to provide aid to Indonesia and the Solomon Islands after the nations were hit by earthquakes.

A total of 162 people were killed after a 5.

6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, officials said.

The quake also caused heavy damage to many houses, buildings and infrastructure facilities. The tremors were strongly felt in the national capital Jakarta.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 18 km southwest of Malango, the Solomon Islands at 02:03:07 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.