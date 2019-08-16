UrduPoint.com
Australia Rebuffs Calls For Journalism Protections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:00 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's conservative government is fighting efforts to introduce legal protections for journalists -- instead vowing to jail whistleblowers and reporters, and to uphold laws that treat handling leaked information as akin to handling stolen property.

The government has come under pressure to safeguard freedom of the press after controversial police raids targeted a reporter's home and the headquarters of the public broadcaster.

But during a parliamentary inquiry this week senior police, government and intelligence officials showed no sign of giving up wide-ranging powers to prosecute leaks.

One powerful senior bureaucrat, Home Affairs department head Michael Pezzullo, insisted that public servants who provide classified information to journalists "should go to jail".

Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colvin refused to rule out prosecuting the News Corp journalist whose home was raided after she reported an alleged plan by the country's main intelligence agency to spy on its citizens.

"It remains the case that the investigation is ongoing, so I'm not drawing anyone in or out of who may have been determined, or who we may determine has committed a crime," he said.

Heather Cook, deputy director-general of Australian intelligence agency ASIO, also argued that foreign spies were targeting journalists and could exploit any changes made to existing security laws.

"Broad exemptions for the media and journalists would invite exploitation and may increase the threat faced by journalists," she claimed.

Australia's is a rare western democracy that does not have a bill of rights or a constitutionally enshrined protection for freedom of speech.

Three of the country's biggest news organisations joined forces in the wake of the raids to demand national security law reforms to protect both journalists and whistleblowers.

Michael Miller, chairman of News Corp Australasia, which publishes many of Australia's major newspapers, said the country's current security laws "criminalise journalism".

"We may not be living in a police state, but we are living in a state of secrecy," he said.

ABC news director Gaven Morris told the inquiry the raid on the broadcaster's Sydney offices -- over its reporting of war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan -- had already led some sources to withdraw their cooperation for fear of potential repercussions.

