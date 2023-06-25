Open Menu

Australia Rediscovers Reptile Believed Extinct Over 50 Years Ago In Victoria

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- A small reptile not seen in the Australian state of Victoria for over 50 years and thought to be extinct in the wild has been rediscovered, the Australian Federal government and the Victorian state government jointly announced on Sunday.

The federal and state governments said in a media release that the landmark discovery of a Victorian grassland earless dragon population provides renewed hope for the critically endangered species last sighted in 1969.

Once commonly found in native grasslands west of Melbourne, their numbers declined due to habitat loss and predators like foxes and feral cats, they added.

According to the media release, the location of the rediscovered population cannot be revealed so as to protect the habitat and the species, but surveys are ongoing at the rediscovery site to better understand the population size.

Meanwhile, Zoos Victoria is working with the federal and state governments to establish a plan to ensure the species' recovery.

The federal and state governments also announced that they are investing 188,000 Australian Dollars (about 125,546.4 U.S. dollars) on a new project trialing the use of specially trained detection dogs to sniff out more populations of the dragon to help inform the level of conservation required.

A conservation breeding program is also being established by Zoos Victoria to ensure the species is not lost again.

"To best support the recovery of the Victorian grassland earless dragon, we have to know where they are. Detection dogs are an effective and non-invasive way to find this highly cryptic and critically endangered lizard in the wild," said Tanya Plibersek, Australian minister for the Environment and Water.

