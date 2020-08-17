UrduPoint.com
Australia Reports Deadliest COVID-19 Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia witnessed the deadliest day since the outbreak of the COVID-19 reporting 25 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the country's health authorities, 290 new cases of the infection were also reported in the same period. Most of the cases – 282 – were detected in Victoria state.

The country's total caseload has climbed to 23,559 while the death toll has risen to 421. Over 17 deaths were reported on Sunday.

Victoria had reported 21 deaths on Wednesday, the previous highest until today in the country. The local health authorities have deployed more than 2,600 contact tracers in Victoria to identify COVID-19 cases.

In a message to people of Victoria, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "It is 'okay not to be okay' in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

" He announced an additional increase in funding for mental health support.

The government will build 15 new adult mental health centers -- nine in urban metropolitan areas and six in rural and regional areas.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 775,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since first reported in Wuhan, China in December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 21.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 13.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

