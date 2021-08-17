Australia reports more COVID-19 cases amid lockdown in major cities

CANBERRA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases after extending its lockdown.

The new cases reported on Tuesday took the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Canberra to 45, the most in the Australian capital in recent months, none of whom have been hospitalized.

The ACT government on Monday extended the region's lockdown, which was due to end on Thursday, until Sept. 2 at the earliest.

"Right now, we are in the middle of the highest number of cases that I hope we experience," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Tuesday.

"The point of the lockdown and the success of the lockdown is very much contingent on what happens over the next few days and this is a really critical time." The Northern Territory (NT) reported zero new cases on the first full day of a snap three-day lockdown.

The Greater Darwin and Katherine regions were plunged into lockdown at midday local time on Monday after a man in his 30s tested positive.

It makes Darwin the fourth capital city of Australia's eight states and territories currently locked-down, with residents of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra already subject to strict stay-at-home restrictions.

"We're not out of the woods yet, but so far, so good," NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 39,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of locally acquired cases in the previous 24 hours was 506, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 452 new locally acquired cases and one death, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths to 57 since June 16.