UrduPoint.com

Australia Reports More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

CANBERRA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 1,123 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Australia on Thursday morning.

Despite the record number of infections, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Canberra on Thursday that it was another day of hope with the vaccine rollout continuing to accelerate.

There were more than 300,000 doses of vaccines administered across Australia on Wednesday, and so far about 32 percent of Australians aged 16 years old and over have been fully vaccinated.

Morrison said that the country would finish this week with more than one-third of Australians having had both doses.

Of the 1,123 news cases recorded on Thursday, 1,029 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 80 new cases, and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded another 14.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said a meeting of the health authorities on Thursday night would decide whether to ease Canberra's strict lockdown restrictions but warned it would be a slow pathway out.

"There will not be a significant easing of restrictions -- it will be a gentle step forward and this will remain the case through spring," he said.

So far, about half the Australian population in NSW, Victoria, and ACT is still in lockdown.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been 46,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of cases reported in the previous 24 hours was 995, most of which were locally acquired, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Australia Victoria Canberra Melbourne Sydney Wales From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

1 hour ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

8 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

10 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.