Australia Reports More Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:10 PM

CANBERRA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia has reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were 2,355 locally-acquired COVID-19 infections reported nationwide on Saturday morning, marking the third straight day and only fourth since the start of the pandemic with more than 2,000 new cases.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, registered 813 new local cases and 10 deaths.

There have been 362 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since June 16 this year, said the statement from NSW Health.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,488 new local cases and two deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) recorded 52 new cases, its equal-most on any day since the start of the pandemic, for the second straight day.

