Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Australia reports worst May on record for flu cases

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Australia has reported its highest number of influenza infections in May on record.

According to the latest data from the national disease surveillance system, 65,770 flu cases were recorded across Australia in May.

It marks an increase of more than 100 percent from the previous May record set in 2019.

As of June 5, 87,989 total influenza cases have been logged in Australia in 2022, according to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS).

Of those, 47,860, or 54 percent, were reported in the two weeks leading up to June 5 as winter set in.

"From mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported in Australia has exceeded the five year average," the NNDSS update said.

There have been 27 influenza-associated deaths in Australia in 2022 and 733 cases have been treated in hospital, 6 percent of whom were admitted directly to intensive care.

