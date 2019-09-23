UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Resumes Live Sheep Exports After Ban Lifted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Australia resumes live sheep exports after ban lifted

Sydney, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Australia has lifted a temporary ban on controversial live sheep exports, with the first ship due to depart for the middle East this week with about 60,000 animals on board.

The live export trade has been under scrutiny since horrific footage of dead and dying heat-stressed sheep on vessels bound for the Middle East was released in April 2018, prompting a public outcry and forcing sweeping reforms to the industry.

Though the government resisted calls to outlaw the practice entirely, a review led to a temporary embargo on live exports during the northern-hemisphere summer from June to September this year.

Rural Export and Trading WA, an exporter, said the ship is due to leave Fremantle, in Western Australia state, for Kuwait by Tuesday.

It is expected to be the first of many to depart in the coming months, much to the chagrin of animal welfare campaigners.

New guidelines introduced in 2018 required exporters to significantly increase cargo space for sheep and to ensure independent observers travel on all ships carrying live animals, with penalties for non-compliance including fines and jail time.

But activists argue that the measures will do little to mitigate the animals' heat stress and the trade should be further restricted.

The resumption of shipments was welcomed by the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council, which said the moratorium had meant "competitors have entered some of our markets."Lifting the ban means "renewed stability and food security" for consumers, they argued.

Live sheep, goat and cattle exports are worth about Aus$2 billion ($1.35 billion) each year to Australia's economy, according to the lobby group.

Related Topics

Dead Australia Exports Jail Kuwait Wa Middle East April June September 2018 Market All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Court to Verify Legality of Blogger Sinits ..

3 minutes ago

UK Travel Company Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Won Majority of Votes to Head New Israel ..

7 minutes ago

Third Case of African Swine Fever Registered in So ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore division wins Railways inter-divisional cyc ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Kalar K ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.