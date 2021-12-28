Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play.

The tourists resumed in Melbourne on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their Ashes dreams in tatters.

Their survival rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28, it was just a matter of time before the rest followed.

Boland, called up as injury cover, was invincible on his home ground at the MCG, taking 6-7 off four overs, equalling the record for the fastest five-wicket haul in 19 balls.

Mitchell Starc ended with 3-29 as England's misery was complete.

"It is pretty insane. Just an awesome few weeks, everything clicked and everything worked out," said Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

"Thrilled for Scott Boland. We have been relentless." Ben Stokes resumed on two but his poor tour continued when he has clean-bowled by Starc for 11. Jonny Bairstow made five and when Root was out it was all over, with the tailenders quickly following.

"It is what it is. We have come to dealing with this sort of an environment for a while now," said a dejected Root.

"Credit to Australia, they blew us away. We have a lot of hard work to do now and come back hard in the next two matches."