Australia reverses recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Australia said Tuesday it would no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing a contentious decision by the previous conservative government.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city's status should be decided through peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and not through unilateral decisions.

"We will not support an approach that undermines" a two-state solution, she said, adding: "Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv".

In 2018 a conservative government led by Scott Morrison followed former US president Donald Trump's lead in naming West Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.