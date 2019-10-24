UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Rugby Boss, Coach In Public Row During World Cup: Report

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Australia rugby boss, coach in public row during World Cup: report

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Outgoing coach Michael Cheika and the head of Rugby Australia reportedly engaged in an undiplomatic row at the country's embassy in Tokyo during the Wallabies' ill-fated world cup campaign.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday that Raelene Castle and Cheika clashed in front of dozens of guests during a World Cup function at the Australian embassy in the Japanese capital.

The newspaper alleges that former Wallaby Morgan Turinui was forced to intervene, with Cheika furious that Castle had gone over his head to ensure players attended the September 25 function just days out from a crunch group match against Wales.

Cheika quit as coach on Sunday after the Wallabies were defeated by England 40-16 in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 52-year-old later said he had "no relationship" with CEO Castle and "not much" of a connection with chairman Cameron Clyne.

Citing unnamed sources, the Sydney Morning Herald claims the entire squad was initially requested to attend the embassy event but Cheika had resisted.

Things escalated at the end of the event with Cheika "unloading" on Castle, the newspaper reported, when the CEO went to thank him for bringing four of the players.

Cheika penned an open letter to fans Wednesday.

"I want to personally thank you all and also say that I am truly sorry we could not go one better in this World Cup than we did in 2015," when the Wallabies lost in the final, he wrote on online hub Athletes Voice.

"As the head coach of the Wallabies I want you to know that I feel that weight of carrying all of your hopes and I love the responsibility that comes with it," he added.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Tokyo Wales Hub Cuban Peso September Sunday 2015 Event All From Weight Coach Love

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 October 2019

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

11 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

11 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.