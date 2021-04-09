Australia secures additional 20 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

CANBERRA, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:Australia has secured an extra 20 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

Morrison said on Friday that the deal takes the number of Pfizer vaccines bound for Australia to 40 million, enough to inoculate 20 million people against COVID-19.

"Through our advance purchase agreement with Pfizer, these additional 20 million Pfizer doses means that Australia will now receive a total of 40 million Pfizer doses in 2021," he told reporters following a cabinet meeting that focused on vaccine supply.

"It is anticipated that these additional 20 million doses will be available in quarter four of this year, that's our current instruction, and we will obviously be doing everything we can to seek to move that forward where we can," he said.

The Federal government on Thursday night made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the preferred shot for Australians under the age of 50 after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) advised that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine be limited over blood clot concerns.

The announcement triggered concern that Australia's vaccine rollout would be delayed significantly with most of the population expected to receive the AstraZeneca dose.

Vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer are the only two that have been approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Despite Thursday's decision Morrison said on Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine, 50 million doses of which are being manufactured in Australia, would have an important role in the rollout.

"The most vulnerable people in our community are not just over 50, they are acTually a lot older than that," he said. "The AstraZeneca vaccine is well suited to address those critical vulnerable groups."He also said the national cabinet, which is made up of the PM and state and territory leaders, asked the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) to provide advice on how vaccinated Australians could travel overseas.