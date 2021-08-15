UrduPoint.com

Australia Secures More COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Lockdown In Major Cities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Australia secures more COVID-19 vaccines amid lockdown in major cities

CANBERRA, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia has acquired extra 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine amid the country's major cities currently subject to a lockdown to battle outbreaks of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the deal on Sunday, saying 1 million additional Pfizer doses will begin arriving in Australia from Sunday night after an agreement was reached with Poland.

"Earlier today, a plane left Dubai, having left Warsaw last night," he said in a press conference in Canberra on Sunday morning.

The 1 million doses will be targeted to Australians aged 20 to 39 years.

Following advice from the Chief Medical Officer Prof. Paul Kelly, 530,010 doses will be prioritized for express delivery to the 12 Greater Sydney local government areas where the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow.

