Australia Seeks Answers On Reported Chinese Coal 'ban'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia seeks answers on reported Chinese coal 'ban'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Australia on Tuesday called for China to clarify whether restrictions have been placed on the import of Australian coal, a move that would deal a serious blow to the country's already struggling economy.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said he had asked via diplomatic channels whether China had instructed its companies to stop buying Australian coal -- a business worth around US$10 billion a year -- as political punishment with relations between the two increasingly souring.

"I've had discussions with the Australian industry, and we are making approaches to Chinese authorities in relation to that speculation," he told Sky news.

