UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Set India 328 To Win Decisive Test

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Australia set India 328 to win decisive Test

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :India were set 328 to win the decisive fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane after they bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four on Monday.

Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 5-73, but he was well supported by Shardul Thakur who claimed 4-61.

Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.

Related Topics

India Australia Brisbane David Shardul Thakur Top

Recent Stories

Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen ..

15 minutes ago

Local Press: Sharjah’s care of elderly laudable

55 minutes ago

China reports 109 new coronavirus infections

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.