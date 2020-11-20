UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Signals Shift Away From Climate Credit 'cheating'

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Australia signals shift away from climate credit 'cheating'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's prime minister said the country may no longer rely on a much-criticised accounting tactic to meet its emissions targets, stepping away from an approach international partners had labelled "cheating".

Conservative leader Scott Morrison said targets under the Paris climate accord could be met without using so-called "carryover" credits -- a mechanism that reduces current emissions on paper but not in the atmosphere.

"We have the option of using these credits towards our next commitment period," Morrison told a business event on Friday. "My government's ambition is that we will not need them." The credits were dubbed "cheating" by France's former environment minister and Paris accord architect Laurence Tubiana, and they could become a point of friction between Australia and the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Morrison -- whose Liberal-National coalition contains a smattering of climate sceptics -- has yet to commit to a date for achieving net-zero emissions.

The sparsely populated continent produces relatively low levels of emissions but is one of the world's largest exporters of both coal and gas.

The prime minister has long insisted that Australia "met and beat" its emissions targets under the Kyoto global agreement and would "do the same when it comes to our Paris commitments as well".

Morrison has welcomed Biden's promise to re-enter the Paris accord, adding that the "United States has always been welcome to rejoin".

But Greenpeace was cynical of the statement, labelling it as "lip service" and calling on the government to put in place a meaningful climate change policy.

"Australia is the only country in the world still using dodgy Kyoto credits, and Morrison is increasingly isolated on the world stage," Greenpeace Australia Pacific chief executive David Ritter said in a statement.

In the face of climate-worsened bushfires, floods and drought, around 90 percent of Australians say climate change is an important or critical threat to the country, according to a poll by Sydney's Lowy Institute.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Business Drought France Sydney Paris Kyoto David Same United States May Gas Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

11 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

10 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

10 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.