Australia, Singapore sign green economy agreement

CANBERRA, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Australia and Singapore signed a green economy agreement here on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for talks in Canberra where the pair signed the agreement.

Speaking after their meeting, Albanese said the deal would support clean energy innovation between the two nations.

"Today, we open a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and Singapore," he told reporters.