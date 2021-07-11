UrduPoint.com
Australia-Singapore Travel Bubble Delayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Australia's travel bubble with Singapore has been delayed until the end of 2021.

Dan Tehan, the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, confirmed that the travel bubble, which will allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries for the first time since March 2020, will not open until the end of the year, according to Nine Entertainment newspapers on Sunday.

The scheme was set to open in July or August but has been postponed as a result of Australia's interrupted vaccine rollout and the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

"When it comes to when we were looking at a bubble, it has been put back due to the third wave of the virus," Tehan, who on Sunday departed on a two-week mission to Asia and the United States, told Nine Entertainment newspapers.

"It's very difficult to put a time frame on it but when you look at the plan that Singapore has put in place, and you put it alongside the plan that the prime minister has announced, the hope might be towards the end of the year that you could look at a travel bubble with Singapore."

