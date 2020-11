Australia squad for India Test series

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's 17-man squad announced Thursday for four home Tests against India in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane:Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner