UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Star Smith Remains Sidelined As England Bat In 2nd ODI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Australia star Smith remains sidelined as England bat in 2nd ODI

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia's Steve Smith remained out of action as England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Star batsman Smith missed Australia's 19-run win at Lancashire's headquarters in the first of a three-match series against world champions England on Friday after being hit on the head by a throw-down from a member of the tourists' coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.

Australia insisted he was being rested purely as a precaution despite passing a concussion test and a team spokesman said Saturday that Smith had come through another such check.

Nevertheless, Australia decided against recalling Smith, with a team spokesman saying Sunday: "Steve passed both assessments, but we have decided to rest him as an extra precaution in line with our high level of focus on duty of care to all players." Smith was felled by a 92 mph bouncer from England's Jofra Archer during last year's drawn second Test at Lord's.

But despite missing the third Test, Smith still scored 774 runs, including three hundreds, at an average of over 110 during a five-match series that ended all square at 2-2, with Australia retaining the Ashes.

Australia fielded an unchanged team, with left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc passed fit despite a groin injury suffered on Friday.

England, however, made two changes with the seam-bowling Curran brothers, Sam and Tom, replacing Mark Wood, out with what a spokesman said was an "ankle niggle" and off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was left out as a tactical change.

If Australia win this match it will mean England have lost their first home ODI series since a 2015 defeat by their arch-rivals.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad

Related Topics

World Australia Rashid Jos David Mitchell Sam Billings Adam Zampa Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Old Trafford Sunday 2015 National University TV All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

28 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.