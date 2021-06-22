UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Struggles To Quash Persistent Coronavirus Outbreaks

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Australia struggles to quash persistent coronavirus outbreaks

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sydney was battling a fresh Covid-19 cluster on Tuesday just as Melbourne's latest outbreak receded, highlighting Australia's difficulty in quashing persistent small virus flare-ups.

Ten people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Sydney overnight, taking the cluster that first emerged in the city's Bondi Beach area last week to 21 cases.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said health officials expected the outbreak in Australia's most populous city to continue growing in the coming days, after several people were infected in just "fleeting" non-physical contact with a case in a cafe and a large shopping centre.

In response, the government has reimposed mandatory mask-wearing in public transport and retail outlets across much of greater Sydney, but it has stopped short of ordering a lockdown.

The outbreak is thought to have started when a man who works as a driver for international flight crews contracted the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India.

"We also need to recognise that this Delta variant.

.. is actually a gold medallist when it comes to jumping from one person to another," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

It comes as restrictions on Melbourne's five million residents continued easing, with new cases slowing to a trickle in recent days.

New Zealand and several Australian states have announced the removal of travel restrictions imposed last month as dozens of cases were detected in Melbourne and the city endured a two-week lockdown.

Canberra has maintained strict international border closures since March 2020 -- even limiting its own citizens' travel to and from the country -- in an effort to shut out Covid-19.

But the virus has repeatedly escaped hotels used to quarantine returning travellers, and health experts say the outbreaks will continue until large numbers of Australians are vaccinated.

Australia has administered 6.7 million doses to date in a population of 25 million, with only a small fraction having received both jabs.

The country has recorded about 30,000 cases of Covid-19 and 910 deaths during the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Australia Driver Melbourne Sydney Man Wales March Border 2020 Gold From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADNEC launches &#039;Tourism 365&#039; to enhance ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 663 new coronavirus cases, 27 mor ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance and Transport Auth ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours ..

39 minutes ago

India reports 42,640 new coronavirus infections, 1 ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.72 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.