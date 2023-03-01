UrduPoint.com

Australia Take Comfortable Lead After Kuhnemann's Five-for

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Australia take comfortable lead after Kuhnemann's five-for

Indore, India, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Australia grabbed the early advantage with a lead of 47 on Wednesday after Matthew Kuhnemann's five-wicket haul helped dismiss India for 109 on a dramatic first day of the third Test.

The tourists were 156-4 at stumps after Usman Khawaja hit a gritty 60 to drive his team's reply on a viciously turning pitch in Indore.

Peter Handscomb, on seven, and Cameron Green, on six, were batting at close of play. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took all four Australian wickets.

Khawaja stood out with his 21st Test half-century and a 96-run second-wicket stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who made 31.

Labuschagne, who tops the Test batsman rankings, won a reprieve on nought when Jadeja was adjudged to have overstepped the crease.

The left-handed Khawaja fell with an attempted sweep, caught at deep mid-wicket after putting Australia ahead of India's first-innings total.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith looked good in his knock of 26 before being caught behind.

But it was Kuhnemann, a left-arm spinner, who made Australia's day after the hosts elected to bat first on a dry pitch, which turned from the start.

Kuhnemann returned his maiden five-wicket haul in just his second Test and bowled out India soon after lunch with the help of senior spinner Nathan Lyon, who took three.

Australia, attempting to fight back after two bruising defeats in the four-match series, introduced spin in the sixth over.

Related Topics

India Australia Lyon Indore Lead All From

Recent Stories

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

3 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

4 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

33 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

34 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

36 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.