UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia 'taking No Chances' With Trio After Tokyo Covid Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Australia 'taking no chances' with trio after Tokyo Covid scare

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of Australia's track and field team will continue to be isolated from the rest of the squad at the Tokyo Olympics "as a precautionary measure" after a coronavirus scare, officials said on Friday.

Australia's athletics squad were briefly forced to isolate in their rooms Thursday, the eve of competition, after a positive case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks. All but three were given the all-clear soon after.

The unnamed trio, two athletes and a coach who were close contacts of Kendricks, have tested negative and should still be able to compete if they remain Covid-free.

Ian Chesterman, Australia's chef de mission, said they were taking no risks.

"We have... made the decision to continue to isolate the three people from the track and field team as a precautionary measure," he said.

"We want to make sure they continue to test negative and we want to make sure that we continue to look out for our team," Chesterman added.

He called it "a big challenge" but "we have now taken what we believe is best practice in isolating the three members of the athletics team, whilst also putting in place very good protocols to make sure that they're very comfortable... to make sure they can still compete".

David Hughes, the Australian Olympic team's chief medical officer, said the three were all fully vaccinated.

"So it is I'd say low to moderate risk, but we're not taking any chances," he said.

"We are putting a lot of support around them to ensure that they feel supported, go on to continue to train and continue competing."

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo Hughes Olympics All From Best Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police decide to install CCTV cameras at ..

3 minutes ago

Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Ma ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.