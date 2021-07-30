Australia 'taking no chances' with trio after Tokyo Covid scare

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Three members of Australia's track and field team will continue to be isolated from the rest of the squad at the Tokyo Olympics "as a precautionary measure" after a coronavirus scare, officials said on Friday.

Australia's athletics squad were briefly forced to isolate in their rooms Thursday, the eve of competition, after a positive case involving US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks. All but three were given the all-clear soon after.

The unnamed trio, two athletes and a coach who were close contacts of Kendricks, have tested negative and should still be able to compete if they remain Covid-free.

Ian Chesterman, Australia's chef de mission, said they were taking no risks.

"We have... made the decision to continue to isolate the three people from the track and field team as a precautionary measure," he said.

"We want to make sure they continue to test negative and we want to make sure that we continue to look out for our team," Chesterman added.

He called it "a big challenge" but "we have now taken what we believe is best practice in isolating the three members of the athletics team, whilst also putting in place very good protocols to make sure that they're very comfortable... to make sure they can still compete".

David Hughes, the Australian Olympic team's chief medical officer, said the three were all fully vaccinated.

"So it is I'd say low to moderate risk, but we're not taking any chances," he said.

"We are putting a lot of support around them to ensure that they feel supported, go on to continue to train and continue competing."